Grammy-Nominierungen: Das sind die Favoriten

Wichtigster Musikpreis der Welt

New York - Bei der Grammy-Verleihung am 12. Februar kommt es zu einem Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen zwischen zwei weiblichen Megastars.

Die britische Sängerin Adele und R&B-Star Beyoncé sind die großen Favoriten für die Grammy-Verleihung im kommenden Jahr. Beide wurden am Dienstag in den drei wichtigsten Kategorien des Musikpreises nominiert: Album des Jahres, Aufzeichnung des Jahres und der Komponistenpreis Song des Jahres.

Der frühere Teenie-Star Justin Bieber und die dänische Popgruppe Lukas Graham sind jeweils in zwei dieser drei Königskategorien vorgeschlagen.

Im vergangenen Jahr war der Brite Sam Smith mit vier goldenen Gramophonen der große Abstauber des Abends. 2012 hatte Adele mit sechs Grammys einen Rekord aufgestellt, bei dem nur Konkurrentin Beyoncé mithalten kann. Insgesamt stehen zehn dieser begehrten Trophäen auf dem Kaminsims der „Hello“-Sängerin- halb so viele wie Beyoncé im Laufe ihrer Solo-Karriere ergattern konnte.

Die Grammys werden in 83 Kategorien verliehen. US-Late-Night-Moderator James Cordon, der mit seiner Serie „Carpool Karaoke“ zum YouTube-Phänomen wurde, wird die 59. Auflage der Show im Staples Center in Los Angeles präsentieren.

Die Liste aller Nominierten für den Grammy 2017

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

POP

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Hello" — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyonce

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording:

"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses

"Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

"Never Be Like You" — Flume Featuring Kai

„Rinse & Repeat" — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

"Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho Barbara Barbara,

We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Human Nature — Herb Alpert When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Slivera" — Gojira

"Rotting in Vain" — Korn

"Dystopia" — Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

"Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage

The Elephant Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

R&B

Best R&B Performance:

"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission" — Ro James

"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" — Rihanna

"Cranes in the Sky" — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

"The Three Of Me" — William Bell

"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia

"Angel" — Lalah Hathaway

"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

"No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" —Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne

"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Hotline Bling" — Drake

"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico

"Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Des weiteren sind nominiert:

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

"Love Can Go To Hell" — Brandy Clark "Vice" — Miranda Lambert "My Church" — Maren Morris "Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

"Different for Girls" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne "Setting The World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk "Jolene" — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton "Think Of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban) "Die A Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett) "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) "My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris) "Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day In A Small Town — Brandy Clark Full Circle — Loretta Lynn Hero — Maren Morris A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson Ripcord — Keith Urban

NEW AGE FIELD

Best New Age Album:

Orogen — John Burke Dark Sky Island — Enya Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo Rosetta — Vangelis White Sun II — White Sun

JAZZ FIELD

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist "In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist "We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist "I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Sound Of Red — René Marie Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio Dr. Um — Peter Erskine Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau Country For Old Men — John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Entre Colegas — Andy González Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta 30 - Trio Da Paz Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

"It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters "You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter "Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter "God Provides" — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter "Better" — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

"Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters "Priceless" — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters "King of the World" — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains "Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Listen —Tim Bowman Jr. Fill This House — Shirley Caesar A Worshipper's Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters American Prodigal — Crowder Be One — Natalie Grant Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band Nature's Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs Hymns — Joey+Rory Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote God Don't Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)

LATIN FIELD

Best Latin Pop Album:

Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy Ilusión — Gaby Moreno Similares — Laura Pausini Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo Buena Vida — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

iLevitable — ile L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia Los Rakas — Los Rakas Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Conexión — Fonseca La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van 35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD

Best American Roots Performance:

"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers "Mother's Children Have A Hard Time" — Blind Boys Of Alabama "Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens "House Of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz "Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song:

"Alabama At Night" — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks) "City Lights" — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White) "Gulfstream" — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars) "Kid Sister" — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) "Wreck You" — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)

Best Americana Album:

True Sadness — The Avett Brothers This Is Where I Live — William Bell The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album:

Original Traditional — Blue Highway Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands North And South — Claire Lynch Coming Home — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Can't Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

The Last Days Of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness Bloodline — Kenny Neal Give It Back To You — The Record Company Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album:

Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard It's A Cree Thing — Northern Cree E Walea — Kalani Pe'a Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)

REGGAE FIELD

Best Reggae Album:

Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L Rose Petals — J Boog Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley Everlasting — Raging Fyah Falling Into Place — Rebelution Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja

WORLD MUSIC FIELD

Best World Music Album:

Destiny — Celtic Woman Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

CHILDREN'S FIELD

Best Children's Album:

Explorer Of The World — Frances England Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo Novelties — Recess Monkey Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD FIELD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett M Train — Patti Smith Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists) Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello

COMEDY FIELD

Best Comedy Album:

...America...Great... — David Cross American Myth — Margaret Cho Boysih Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast) Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast) Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Amy — (Various Artists) Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists) Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists) Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists) Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls "Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad "Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass "Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad "Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia "The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden

COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD

Best Instrumental Composition:

"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman) "The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band) "Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet) "L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone) "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley) "Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra) "Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet) "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa) "We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis) "You And I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6) "Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead) "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) "I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth) "Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)

PACKAGE FIELD

Best Recording Package:

Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna) Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts) Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) 22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) 401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views) I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975) Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio) Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

NOTES FIELD

Best Album Notes:

The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson) The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists) Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists) Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL FIELD

Best Historical Album:

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959 — April G. Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter, Bill Nowlin & Philip D. Schuyler, compilation producers; Rick Fisher & Michael Graves, mastering engineers (Various Artists) Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists) Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983 — Bernard Horowitz, Andreas K. Meyer & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Andreas K. Meyer & Jeanne Montalvo, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz) Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 - 1900 — Michael Devecka, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Michael Devecka, David Giovannoni, Michael Khanchalian & Richard Martin, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird) Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt) Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince) Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Benny Blanco Greg Kurstin Max Martin Nineteen85 Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording:

"Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific) "Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus) "Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings) "Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X) "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) "Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)

SURROUND SOUND FIELD

Best Surround Sound Album:

Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare) Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta) Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus) Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra) Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) Reflections — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene) Shadow of Sirius — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown, Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh David Frost Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin Judith Sherman Robina G. Young

CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Orchestral Field:

Bates: Works For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Ibert: Orchestral Works — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande) Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100 — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra) Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic) Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording:

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) Handel: Giulio Cesare — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico) Higdon: Cold Mountain — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program For Singers) Mozart: Le Nozze De Figaro — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra Of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt) Szymanowski: Król Roger — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

Himmerland — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble) Janáček: Glagolitic Mass — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir Of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor) Lloyd: Bonhoeffer — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; The Crossing) Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) Steinberg: Passion Week — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

Fitelberg: Chamber Works — ARC Ensemble Reflections — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene Serious Business — Spektral Quartet Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion Trios From Our Homelands — Lincoln Trio

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2 — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony) Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy —Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9 — Kristian Bezuidenhout 1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2 — Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Monteverdi — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel) Mozart: The Weber Sisters — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion) Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker) Verismo — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)

Best Classical Compendium: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer Gesualdo — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer Vaughan Williams: Discoveries — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer Wolfgang: Passing Through — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Higdon: Cold Mountain — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia) Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video:

"Formation" — Beyoncé "River" — Leon Bridges "Up & Up" — Coldplay "Gosh" — Jamie XX "Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Best Music Film:

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles) Lemonade — Beyoncé The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

James Corden wird Gastgeber der 2017 Grammys

