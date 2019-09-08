Pop-Star zeigt unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto: „Meine größte Angst“ 

Viele Prominente verschönern ihre Strandfotos gern mal nachträglich per Computerprogramm. Demi Lovato will das nicht länger mitmachen. Und zeigt ein sehr mutiges Foto.
Los Angeles - Schluss mit der Verschönerung per Photoshop: Pop-Star Demi Lovato (27) hat ein unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto von sich ins Netz gestellt und sich damit ihrer „größten Angst“ gestellt. „Ratet mal was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!“, schrieb sie dazu.
Früher habe sie solche Aufnahmen mit einem Computerprogramm wie Photoshop nachträglich geschönt. „Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr.“ Nun sei sie es leid, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen. „Hier bin ich also: schamlos, furchtlos und stolz auf einen Körper, der viel durchgemacht hat und mich weiter verblüffen wird, wenn ich eines Tages hoffentlich ein Baby zur Welt bringen werde.“
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT
Demi Lovato: Will sich nicht mehr mit „Diätmist“ stressen
Die US-Musikerin hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder über psychische Probleme und Drogenabhängigkeit gesprochen. Im vergangenen Jahr unterzog sie sich einer Entziehungskur. Sie wolle nun ein neues Kapitel in ihrem Leben aufschlagen und authentisch sein. Sie fühle sich wohl in ihrer Haut und stresse sich mittlerweile nicht mehr mit „verrücktem Diätmist“. „Ich liebe mich. Und du solltest dich auch lieben“, schrieb Lovato in ihrem Eintrag.
Zum Vergleich: So sieht Demi im Bikini bearbeitet aus
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ
Für ihre Offenheit bekam die 27-Jährige von ihren Fans, aber auch von Prominenten umgehend Zuspruch. „Ja. Du siehst unglaublich aus“, schrieb Model Hailey Bieber. Und die Ex-Skirennfahrerin Lindsey Vonn meinte: „Ja!!! Schäm dich nicht!! Sei stolz!“
