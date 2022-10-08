Xbox Highlights für 2023: Das sind alle neuen Xbox-Games

2023 wird wieder ein spannendes Jahr für alle, die eine Xbox Series X/S oder Xbox One haben. Wir stellen die Release-Highlights des kommenden Jahres vor.

Für die XBox-Konsolen, ob Series X/S oder One, erscheinen auch im kommenden Jahr wieder viele spannende Games. In den Releases tauchen nicht nur Spiele für die XBox Series X/S, sondern auch immer mal wieder für die Xbox One auf. Welche spannenden Spiele auf die Gamer warten, haben wir hier für die entsprechenden Monate aufgelistet. Insgesamt warten mehr als 110 neue Games im kommenden Jahr darauf, gespielt zu werden.

One Piece Odyssey in der Preview: Steht dem Anime in nichts nach.

Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Januar 2023

One Piece Odyssey – 13. Januar

Dead Space – 27. Januar 2023

Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Februar 2023

Hogwarts Legacy entführt Spieler und Spielerinnen in eine zauberhafte Welt.

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 2. Februar

Deliver Us Mars – 2. Februar

Dead Island 2 – 3. Februar

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 9. Februar 2023

Hogwarts Legacy – 10. Februar

Wanted: Dead – 14. Februar

Wild Hearts – 17. Februar

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 21. Februar

Destiny 2: Lightfall – 28. Februar

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – im Februar

Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im März 2023

Skull and Bones – 9. März

Resident Evil 4 – 24. März 2023

Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im April 2023

Ad Infinitum – 20. April 2023

Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Juni 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City – Juni 2023

Alle Xbox-Games, die 2023 offiziell erscheinen:

Diablo 4 Release möglicherweise im Oktober 2023 – Blizzard gibt Hinweis durch Buch

AirportSim

Alan Wake 2

Aliens: Dark Descent

Ark 2

Assassin‘s Creed Mirage

Atlas Fallen

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Bat Boy

Black Myth: Wukong

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem

Bramble: The Mountain King

Cocoon

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Curse of the Sea Rats

DC Justice League

Demon School

Diablo 4

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Version 1.0)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dune Awakening

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Endless Dungeon

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Eternights

Everywhere

Exoprimal

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Forever Skies

Forza Motorsport

Freedom Planet 2

Gangs of Sherwood

Gloomhaven

Hell is Us

Hyenas

Inescapable

Kerbal Space Program 2

Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game

Kitori Academy

Kona 2: Brume

Layers of Fears

Lies of P

Lifeless Moon

Lightyear Frontier

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Lost Eidolons

Mato Anomalies

Meet Your Maker

Miasma Chronicles

Mika and the Witch‘s Mountain

Minecraft: Legends

Moving Out 2

My Team at Sandrock

Noob: The Factionless

OddBallers

Off the Grid

Paradize Project

Park Beyond

Payday 3

Pentiment

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Phantom Hellcat

Pragmata

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Ravenlok

Redfall

Replaced

Routine

SacriFire

Scars Above

Scathe

SCP: Secret Files

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Slitterhead

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Stalker 2

Starfield

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stray Blade

Street Fighter 6

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Super Bomberman R 2

Super Zoo Story

Synduality

System Shock

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tekken 8

Teslagrad 2

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Division: Heartland

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Gap

The Grid

The Invincible

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Lords of the Fallen

The Plucky Squire

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Wolf Among Us 2

Tortuga: A Pirates Tale

Trackmania

Under the Waves

Valheim

Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun

Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

War Hospital

Wildmender

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

WWE 2K23

Bei den Games-Highlights für die Xbox Series X/S oder Xbox One sind für das kommende Jahr mehr als 100 Spiele angekündigt und für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei. Ob Simulationen à la „AirportSim“, Rennspiele oder Shooter. Es wird ein spannendes Jahr 2023 voller Games-Highlights.