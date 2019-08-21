40 Kilo leichter: Aus diesem ungewöhnlichen Grund speckte eine Frau enorm ab

Der innere Schweinehund ist Gift für Diäten. Die Motivation ist anfangs oft noch groß, nimmt dann aber rapide ab. Nicht so bei einer Britin, die den perfekten Ansporn gefunden hat.
Laura Jones war kein Leichtgewicht. Sie brachte als dreifache Mutter über stolze 118 Kilogramm auf die Waage. Nicht nur nach jeder Schwangerschaft kamen einige Kilos dazu, auch ihre Ernährung förderte ihre Fettleibigkeit. So aß sie am Tag rund ein Kilo Schokolade und auch ihre Zähne schmerzten oft vom vielen Essen. Doch im Jahr 2015 sollte ein banales Ereignis alles ändern.
Britin geht mit Oma spazieren - dann passiert Erschreckendes
Die 37-jährige Jones aus der britischen Stadt Shrewsbury war mit ihrer Großmutter Lily unterwegs, um die Kinder zur Schule zu bringen. Die 85-jährige rüstige Rentnerin legte dabei einen Stechschritt vor, dem Jones schlecht folgen konnte, wie das britische News-Portal Mirror schreibt. "Eines Tages kam meine Oma mit zur Schule und ich war so unfit, dass ich mehrmals anhalten musste, um Luft zu holen", zitiert der Mirror Laura Jones: "Ich stand mit rotem Gesicht da und sah ihren Blick voller Verwirrung. Da dachte ich mir, 'Das ist verrückt'. Ich war 34. Und eine Frau, die mehr als doppelt so alt ist wie ich, ließ mich wie einen Kranken aussehen."
. Transformation Tuesday. . You’d think looking at these photos that the most dramatic transformation is the physical one and I acknowledge that I do look very different. . The real transformation is this... physically the person on the right takes up less space in the room. But, in every other way... that woman in the sparkly jumpsuit is much bigger than the woman on the left. . I’ve lost nearly 100lb in weight. I’ve gone from being totally sedentary, spending my days hiding away in my house in my pyjamas... into someone who is active and craves adventure. . Sparkly sequins jumpsuit was for the running awards in April... if you’d told me three years ago I’d have the confidence to wear that outfit and travel across London on the tube in it at 5pm... I’d have thought you’d lost the plot. . But I’ve changed. Deep down now I believe I can do anything I set my mind to. That’s not arrogance, it’s taken me 37 years to reach a point where I believe in myself and it feels so bloody good to finally be here. . Yes I’m slimmer. But far far more importantly, I’m happier. I’m much much braver. Louder. Brighter. Less willing to blend quietly into the background. More stubborn. More driven. And absolutely determined to help as many people as I can make the same transformation in their life ❤️ . #transformationtuesday #running #runhappy #runmummyrun #runningcommunity #runnersofinstagram #fattofit #fattofitjourney #ukrunchat #fitmum #fitfam #ukfitfam #instafit #happy #stronger #faster #halfmarathontraining #runstreak #iloverunning #runningmummy #strava #selfie #laurajonesfitness #smiler #runningistherapy #runhappy #thismumcanrun
Dass Oma Lily auf dem Schulweg schneller war als sie selbst, erschreckte Jones so sehr, dass sie begann, ihre Ernährung umzustellen und mehr Sport zu machen. Heute hat die dreifache Mama ein gesundes Gewicht von 76 Kilogramm und hat Marathon-Läufe für sich entdeckt - dank ihrer Großmutter.
. Up at 6am for the most lovely 10 miler along the canal... called at the shop on the way home. . National Press. Someone pinch me please. . Today’s Sunday People Health section... link in bio if anyone wants to read it online. . To everyone who supports me and encourages me... thank you, from the bottom of my heart . #weightlosstransformation #weightlossinspiration #sundaypeople #lauraellenjactivesummer #running #runhappy #runmummyrun #runningcommunity #runnersofinstagram #fattofit #fattofitjourney #ukrunchat #fitmum #fitfam #ukfitfam #instafit #proud #stronger #faster #halfmarathontraining #runstreak #iloverunning #runningmummy #selfie #laurajonesfitness #smiler #runningistherapy #runhappy #thismumcanrun
Diese verstarb dem Mirror zufolge zwar 2016, doch ihre Enkelin ist sich sicher: Ihre Großmutter wäre sehr stolz gewesen zu sehen, dass sie ihre Enkelin unbewusst davon überzeugt hatte, ihrer Gesundheit zuliebe abzunehmen.
