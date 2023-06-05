Days of Play: Alle PS5-Deals bei MediaMarkt, OTTO & Amazon im Überblick
Die Days of Play finden nicht nur im PlayStation Store statt. Auch MediaMarkt, OTTO und Amazon haben Rabatte auf PlayStation-Games und Zubehör.
Hinweis an unsere Leser: Wir erstellen Produktvergleiche und Deals für Sie. Um dies zu ermöglichen, erhalten wir von Partnern eine Provision. Für Sie ändert sich dadurch nichts.
Hamburg – Die Days of Play bei PlayStation haben wieder begonnen. Das bedeutet, dass Spielerinnen und Spieler hohe Rabatte auf verschiedene Titel und Gaming-Zubehör erhalten. Nicht nur im PlayStation Store sind die PS5-Spiele im Angebot, auch bei MediaMarkt, OTTO und Amazon läuft die Rabattaktion. Alle Deals finden Sie in diesem Artikel.
Days of Play: Games für PS5 und PlayStation-Zubehör stark reduziert
Welche Spiele sind mit dabei? Die Days of Play-Angebote beinhalten einige der besten Exklusivtitel der letzten Jahre, aber auch Spiele von externen Studios sind vergünstigt zu haben – darunter God of War: Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I oder Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Und wer noch keine PS5 besitzt, kann sich die Konsole solo oder im Bundle mit Spiel anschaffen. Nachfolgend finden Sie die Angebote aus den Days of Play nach Händlern sortiert aufgelistet:
Days of Play-Angebote bei MediaMarkt:
- PS5-Exklusivtitel:
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection für 14,99 € statt
59,99€ – 75 % Rabatt
- Death Stranding Director‘s Cut für 14,99 € statt
49,99€ – 70 % Rabatt
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure für 22,99 € statt
69,99€ – 67 % Rabatt
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 62 % Rabatt
- Ghost of Tsushima Director‘s Cut für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 62 % Rabatt
- Demon‘s Souls für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 62 % Rabatt
- Returnal für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 62 % Rabatt
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales für 19,99 € statt
59,99€ – 53 % Rabatt
- Horizon Forbidden West für 36,99 € statt
79,99€ – 53 % Rabatt
- Gran Turismo 7 für 36,99 € statt
79,99€ – 53 % Rabatt
- God of War Ragnarök für 44,99 € statt
79,99€ – 43 % Rabatt
- The Last of Us Part I für 49,99 € statt
79,99€ – 37 % Rabatt
- Weitere PS5-Spiele:
- One Piece Odyssey für 27,99 € statt
49,99€ – 44 % Rabatt
- Ghostwire: Tokyo für 16,99 € statt
29,99€ – 43 % Rabatt
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition für 19,99 € statt
29,99€ – 33 % Rabatt
- Assassin‘s Creed Valhalla für 19,99 € statt
29,99€ – 33 % Rabatt
- WWE 2K23 für 46,99 € statt
75€ – 37 % Rabatt
- PS5-Zubehör:
- Sony Medienfernbedienung für PS5 für 19,99 € statt
34,99€ – 42 % Rabatt
- Sony DualSense-Ladestation für 24,99 € statt
34,99€ – 28 % Rabatt
- Sony Pulse 3D Over-Ear-Gaming-Headset für 79,99 € statt
99,99€ – 20 % Rabatt
Days of Play-Angebote bei OTTO:
- PS5-Spiele:
- Demon‘s Souls für 34,99 € statt
79,99€ – 62 % Rabatt
- Death Stranding Director‘s Cut für 19,99 € statt
49,99€ – 60 % Rabatt
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure für 27,99 € statt
61,62€ – 55 % Rabatt
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection für 19,99 € statt
44,99€ – 56 % Rabatt
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für 34,99 € statt
69,99€ – 50 % Rabatt
- Ghost of Tsushima Director‘s Cut für 34,99 € statt
69,99€ – 50 % Rabatt
- Returnal für 34,99 € statt
69,99€ – 50 % Rabatt
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales für 27,99 € statt
47,29€ – 41 % Rabatt
- Horizon Forbidden West für 44,99 € statt
69,99€ – 36 % Rabatt
- Gran Turismo 7 für 44,99 € statt
69,99€ – 36 % Rabatt
- God of War Ragnarök für 54,99 € statt
78,89€ – 30 % Rabatt
- The Last of Us Part I für 54,99 € statt
63,06€ – 13 % Rabatt
- PS5-Zubehör:
- Sony Pulse 3D Over-Ear-Gaming-Headset Weiß für 74,99 € statt
87,97€ – 15 % Rabatt
- Sony Pulse 3D Over-Ear-Gaming-Headset Schwarz für 74,99 € statt
87,97€ – 15 % Rabatt
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain-Bundle für 646,32 € statt
699,99€ – 8 % Rabatt
- PS5-Konsolen:
- PS5 Standard-Edition Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle für 599 €
- PS5 Standard-Edition Final Fantasy XVI Bundle für 619,99 €
- PS5 Standard-Edition für 549,99 €
- PS5 Digital-Edition für 449,99 €
Days of Play-Angebote bei Amazon:
- PS5-Exklusivtitel:
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection für 14,99 € statt
49,99€ – 70 % Rabatt
- Death Stranding Director‘s Cut für 14,99 € statt
49,99€ – 70 % Rabatt
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure für 22,99 € statt
69,99€ – 67 % Rabatt
- Demon‘s Souls für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 63 % Rabatt
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für 29,99 € statt
79,99€ – 63 % Rabatt
- Horizon Forbidden West für 34,99 € statt
79,99€ – 56 % Rabatt
- Forspoken für 34,99 € statt
79,99€ – 56 % Rabatt
- God of War Ragnarök für 44,99 € statt
79,99€ – 44 % Rabatt
- The Last of Us Part I für 49,99 € statt
79,99€ – 38 % Rabatt
- Weitere PS5-Spiele:
- Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy für 33,48 € statt
63,99€ – 48 % Rabatt
- Assassin‘s Creed Valhalla für 19,99 € statt
26,90€ – 26 % Rabatt
- WWE 2K23 für 44,98 € statt
74,99€ – 40 % Rabatt
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für 39,99 € statt
59,99€ – 33 % Rabatt
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition für 19,99 € statt
29,50€ – 32 % Rabatt
- Hogwarts Legacy für 58,76 € statt
74,99€ – 22 % Rabatt
- Rainbow Six Extraction für 16,99 € statt
19,99€ – 15 % Rabatt
- PS5-Bundles:
- PS5 Standard-Edition God of War: Ragnarök Bundle für 549 € statt
619,99€
- PS5 Digital-Edition God of War: Ragnarök Bundle für 510 €
Wie lange sind die Deals gültig? Die Days of Play laufen noch bis zum 12. Juni. Bis dahin haben Sie Zeit, von den Angeboten zu profitieren. Da es sich bei den oben aufgelisteten Deals um die physischen Versionen handelt, kann es aber sein, dass sie früher vergriffen sind. Daher lohnt es sich, schnell zu sein.