Die besten Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest kürt die besten Geräte – eine Marke überragt alle anderen

Erstellt:

Von: Ömer Kayali

Ein Fernseher vor einer blau-türkisen Wand.
Auf einen Fernseher-Hersteller ist laut Stiftung Warentest Verlass.

Die Stiftung Warentest hat hunderte Fernseher auf den Prüfstand gestellt. Ein Hersteller schneidet mit Abstand am besten ab. Gute Geräte gibt es auch unter 1.000 Euro.

Aktuelle Fernseher-Modelle sind in einer Vielzahl von Größen, Bildschirmtypen und Auflösungen erhältlich. UHD-Geräte mit einer 4K-Auflösung zählen mittlerweile als Standard. Die höhere Auflösung sorgt für eine bessere Bildqualität und mehr Details im Bild. Allerdings gibt es noch viele weitere Faktoren, die ein gutes Fernsehgerät ausmachen. Dank Internetanschluss gehören längst Smart-Funktionen zur Standardausstattung. Je nach Preisklasse unterscheiden sich aktuelle TV-Geräte in ihren Eigenschaften und auch in ihrer Qualität.
Die Stiftung Warentest hat mehrere hundert Fernseher verschiedener Hersteller getestet. Besonders eine Marke sticht aus der Menge hervor. Gute Fernseher müssen laut Stiftung Warentest auch nicht teuer sein – schon unter 1.000 Euro finden Sie empfehlenswerte Modelle.

Fernseher bei der Stiftung Warentest: Die wichtigsten Merkmale

Die besten Fernseher der Stiftung Warentest finden Sie im folgenden Abschnitt aufgelistet. Der Hersteller LG setzt sich im Test klar von der Konkurrenz ab.

LG OLED55C27LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,6

LG OLED55C27LA Fernseher
LG OLED55C27LA Fernseher

Preis: 1.499 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,6)
Note BildSehr gut (1,5)
Note TonSehr gut (1,5)
Note HandhabungGut (1,9)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (2,8)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

LG OLED55G19LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,6

LG OLED55G19LA Fernseher
LG OLED55G19LA Fernseher

Preis: 1.452,73 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,6)
Note BildSehr gut (1,4)
Note TonSehr gut (1,4)
Note HandhabungGut (2,1)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (2,9)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

LG OLED55C17LB: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

LG OLED55C17LB TV
LG OLED55C17LB Fernseher

Preis: 1.519,57 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,7)
Note BildSehr gut (1,5)
Note TonSehr gut (1,5)
Note HandhabungGut (2,0)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (3,2)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

LG OLED65B29LA: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

LG OLED65B29LA Fernseher
LG OLED65B29LA Fernseher

Preis: 1.589 € statt 2.799

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,7)
Note BildSehr gut (1,5)
Note TonGut (1,7)
Note HandhabungGut (2,0)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (2,6)
Bildschirmgröße65 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

Samsung GQ55S95BAT: Stiftung-Warentest-Note 1,7

Samsung GQ55S95BAT Fernseher
Samsung GQ55S95BAT Fernseher

Preis: 1.499 € statt 2.199

Bei MediaMarkt bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,7)
Note BildSehr gut (1,4)
Note TonSehr gut (1,2)
Note HandhabungGut (2,1)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (3,3)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

Welche Fernseher sind unter 1.000 € gut?

Unter 1.000 Euro finden Sie ebenfalls Fernseher, die bei der Stiftung Warentest mit der Note „Gut“ abgeschnitten haben. Interessanterweise handelt es sich nicht um wesentlich kleinere Geräte – auch Fernseher mit 55 Zoll sind schon unter 1.000 Euro zu finden.

LG OLED55A29LA Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 1,8

LG OLED55A29LA Fernseher
LG OLED55A29LA Fernseher

Preis: 777 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,8)
Note BildGut (1,7)
Note TonGut (1,6)
Note HandhabungGut (2,0)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenGut (2,3)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

Samsung GQ55Q80BAT Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 1,9

Samsung GQ55Q80BAT Fernseher
Samsung GQ55Q80BAT Fernseher

Preis: 829,99 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (1,7)
Note BildSehr gut (1,4)
Note TonSehr gut (1,2)
Note HandhabungGut (2,1)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (3,3)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

LG 50NANO809PA Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 2,1

LG 50NANO809PA Fernseher
LG 50NANO809PA Fernseher

Preis: 627,72 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (2,1)
Note BildGut (2,2)
Note TonGut (1,8)
Note HandhabungGut (2,1)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (2,8)
Bildschirmgröße50 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieLCD
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

Sony XR-55A80J Bravia Fernseher: Stiftung Warentest-Note 2,1

Sony XR-55A80J Bravia Fernseher
Sony XR-55A80J Bravia Fernseher

Preis: 999 €

Bei Amazon bestellen

Stiftung Warentest NoteGut (2,1)
Note BildGut (2,1)
Note TonGut (1,7)
Note HandhabungGut (2,3)
Note UmwelteigenschaftenBefriedigend (3,3)
Bildschirmgröße55 Zoll
BildschirmtechnologieOLED
Auflösung3840 x 2160 Pixel
HDR

