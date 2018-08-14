Die Weltreise einer jungen Mexikanerin sollte ihr schon nach wenigen Tagen zum Verhängnis werden. Schon auf der ersten Etappe ihres Trips wurde Maria Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens.

Santa Teresa del Cobano - Es war die erste Etappe ihrer Weltreise - und sollte zugleich die letzte werden: Maria Tenorio, eine 25-jährige Mexikanerin, wurde nur wenige Tage nach Beginn ihrer Reise getötet, berichtet die spanische CNN online.

Maria startete den Trip ihres Lebens Ende Juli in Costa Rica. Auf Instagram postete die junge Musikerin und Produzentin damals ein Bild von sich am Flughafen und schrieb dazu: „Heute beginnt meine Reise allein. Ich wollte schon lange den Planeten bereisen, jetzt mache ich es endlich. Es ist Zeit, dass die Natur mich erfüllt. Costa Rica, pures Leben.“

Nur acht Tage später wurde die junge Frau Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens. Zusammen mit einer britischen Bekannten war Maria dem Bericht zufolge am vergangenen Sonntag am Strand in Santa Teresa, in Cóbalo spazieren, als die beiden von zwei Männern überfallen wurden.

Nach Angaben des Ministeriums für öffentliche Sicherheit konnte die Britin fliehen und versuchte Hilfe zu holen. Die Mexikanerin jedoch blieb bei den Männern zurück, wurde vergewaltigt und ertränkt - so die spätere Anklage der Staatsanwaltschaft. Angaben des Ministeriums zufolge konnten zwei mutmaßliche Täter wenig später festgenommen werden.

Blumen und Kerzen erinnern am Tatort an Marias Schicksal

Freunde und Familie der jungen Frau sind fassungslos. Am Tatort erinnern Blumenkränze und Kerzen an das tragische Schicksal der Touristin, wie dieser Instagram-Post zeigt:

Und auch zahlreiche Menschen, die Maria auf ihrer kurzen Reise kennengelernt hatte, zeigen ihre Trauer in sozialen Medien:

Ein tragischer Unfall auf Reisen kostete einer 24-jährigen Tschechin kürzlich das Leben, als sie sich an einem Wasserfall im Pinzgau die Haare waschen wollte. Sie rutschte aus und stürzte die Krimmler Wasserfälle hinab.

