Die Weltreise einer jungen Mexikanerin sollte ihr schon nach wenigen Tagen zum Verhängnis werden. Schon auf der ersten Etappe ihres Trips wurde Maria Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens.
Santa Teresa del Cobano - Es war die erste Etappe ihrer Weltreise - und sollte zugleich die letzte werden: Maria Tenorio, eine 25-jährige Mexikanerin, wurde nur wenige Tage nach Beginn ihrer Reise getötet, berichtet die spanische CNN online.
Maria startete den Trip ihres Lebens Ende Juli in Costa Rica. Auf Instagram postete die junge Musikerin und Produzentin damals ein Bild von sich am Flughafen und schrieb dazu: „Heute beginnt meine Reise allein. Ich wollte schon lange den Planeten bereisen, jetzt mache ich es endlich. Es ist Zeit, dass die Natur mich erfüllt. Costa Rica, pures Leben.“
Nur acht Tage später wurde die junge Frau Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens. Zusammen mit einer britischen Bekannten war Maria dem Bericht zufolge am vergangenen Sonntag am Strand in Santa Teresa, in Cóbalo spazieren, als die beiden von zwei Männern überfallen wurden.
Nach Angaben des Ministeriums für öffentliche Sicherheit konnte die Britin fliehen und versuchte Hilfe zu holen. Die Mexikanerin jedoch blieb bei den Männern zurück, wurde vergewaltigt und ertränkt - so die spätere Anklage der Staatsanwaltschaft. Angaben des Ministeriums zufolge konnten zwei mutmaßliche Täter wenig später festgenommen werden.
Blumen und Kerzen erinnern am Tatort an Marias Schicksal
Freunde und Familie der jungen Frau sind fassungslos. Am Tatort erinnern Blumenkränze und Kerzen an das tragische Schicksal der Touristin, wie dieser Instagram-Post zeigt:
Und auch zahlreiche Menschen, die Maria auf ihrer kurzen Reise kennengelernt hatte, zeigen ihre Trauer in sozialen Medien:
This post might be triggering to some people but it's really important so please read. . I haven't been posting these days because something truly horrifying happened at the end of my trip to Costa Rica and I've been trying to find the way to process it. . Two days before I left, I serendipitously met the sweetest Mexican girl called Mar in a swimming hole in La Fortuna. She approached our group asking if we could take her picture and I jumped at the opportunity to. . A few minutes later and after exchanging images and some words, we were instant friends and she hopped on with us for the rest of the day. . It was one of the most beautiful days of my trip. We spent all afternoon swimming in rivers, bathing in hot springs, walking in the rain and then all night drinking, laughing and exchanging stories. . We talked about the magic of traveling, our mutual excitement for being first time travelers and all the love and beauty we were attracting into our lives. She shared her music with us and how excited she was to put out the album she just finished recording. She spoke about her future, traveling and touring with such enthusiasm that I was envisioning and living every word she said. . Tragically, none of that would ever come to pass. . At the end of the night we all hugged each other and wished each other the best, knowing we'd made new friends we'd meet again someday, somewhere. We parted ways and the next day Mar continued her travels down to the Coast accompanied by our other new friend Nicky from England. . There's no easy or sensible way to say this next part and it breaks my heart just writing it. . The next morning, Mar was found dead in the ocean. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered the night before, a few feet away from the bar they had been enjoying their night at. In the blink of an eye, a sick monster came and took all her dreams away. . Cases like this are a real tragedy and show how truly toxic this patriarchal society is that creates these monsters and allows them to run free. . No one deserves a fate as horrible as this. . But this story gets worse. . continued in the comments... #NiUnaMas
Han sido unos días muy intensos.. Duele saber que hay tanta maldad en el mundo. Difícil entender como arrebatan la vida a personas tan lindas y llenas de luz. Injusto es poco. Jamás olvidaré este día tan mágico que compartimos. Empezamos el día siendo cuatro y terminamos siete. Jugando como niños, como si fuesemos amigos de toda la vida. Hay que amar sin medida. Celebrar la vida. Sonreirle al de al lado, aunque sea un desconocido. Pues al final del día somos todos hermanos. Somos uno. Vuela alto angelito, Mar ✨♀️ siempre te recordaré con esa sonrisa. #niunamenos
